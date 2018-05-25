Speech to Text for What to consider before moving to Iowa

oftentimes a lot to consider. like, population size and if there are jobs available. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster joins us live in forest city. she's looking into a new tool people can use if they're looking to move to north iowa. good morning?? a new tool is ready for you to use as of this morning?? its called iowa profile. it's a collection of demographic, economic, and housing data meant for you to view in hopes to make places like forest city??or any other iowa community?? home./// kyia meinecke knows all about what looking for housing takes?? it's kind of easy, but also kind of hard you also have to know the right people. a junior in college she's finally finding herself in her own apartment??and finding it affordable. especially for a college kids i think its the best thing that's happen, having the affordable housing i can still live on my own and have that adulthood. forest city for example is doing everything it can to get people to want to move here. even paying a portion of some people's rent. and now?? they're participating in iowa's profile?? an interactive way to see how a county, city or region you want to move to is doing when it comes to age range of people moving into town, how much housing is available, and the average wage people are making there. meinecke says from her stand point that can a good and bad thing when it comes to wanting to attract people to your community. i would say forest city is a great place to raise a family, building is a great thing its safe, i was able to walk to my sports and didn't have to worry about things like people in cities do. now iowa profile can be found on iowa's finance authority website. when i was playing with it i found out that in 20?15 the prime working age range of those ages 25 to 34 increased by 14 people in winnebago county. single family units increased to five units that year as well. live in forest city??emily boster??k?i?m?t news three./// to view this new interactive tool yourself you can visit k? i?m?t dot com and click on local news.///