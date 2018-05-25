Speech to Text for Mental health discussion happening Wednesday

it's been less than a week since the most recent school shooting in this country and while the motive behind it is still under investigation ? some people and organizations are offering their theories. and the latest from the national rifle association has sparked quite a bit of conversation and will be discussed at a first of its kind event in our area tonight. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in studio to explain. after tragedies like the recent school shootings ? it seems the topic of mental health becomes immediately connected to the violent act. in fact ? just this week the incoming president of the national rifle association linked school shootings and violence to the use of a?d?h?d medications like ritalin. the comments came in the wake of friday's attack at santa fe high school that left 8 students and two teachers dead. "if you look at what is happening to people, many of these young boys have been on ritalin since they were in kindergarten. now i am certainly not a doctor, i'm a marine. but i can see those kinds of things happening." it's comments like that which associate mental illness or poor mental health with violence that will be discussed at an event in rochester "it's said really flippantly, it's kind of assumed and that's an incorrect assumption. the national alliance on mental illness is hosting the discussion which will feature a panel of experts to provide an overview and field audience questions. it starts at 6? o'clock at the rochester public library./// thanks deedee. this will be the first in a new educational series hosted by nami that explores current mental health topics.///