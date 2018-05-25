Speech to Text for Road closing today in Rochester

happening this morning ? a busy street used by many commuters in northwest rochester is closed for construction. it's apart of the 18th ave northwest reconstructio n project. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live with more on what you'll need to know before heading out the door. take a look at this map.. this is the new road closure that drivers need to be aware of this morning. 18th ave northwest from 41st street to 37th street will be closed. this is going to have a major impact on anyone who uses 18th ave which is already closed from 45th street here to 55th street. the closure taking effect this morning is the next phase of the 18th ave project. businesses and residents will have local access but thru traffic will need to find another route ? and because of that some who live in the area are expecting to see more traffic on their roads. "18th ave is a very busy street so i'll have to find other ways through there so i'm afraid it will throw some of the traffic over to my street on 15th." the blue line is the official detour route which goes along west river parkway past essex park and the watson fields. 18th ave has seen increased traffic as the northwest part of town grows ? which is why this road work is necessary... to not only improve it's function but also safety. it's a project that will continue throughout the summer thanks deedee. public works estimates the project will be completed by the end of october./// minnesota lawmakers are reacting this morning after they feel work was left unfinished. the legisilative session ended midnight on sunday with a long list of bills not passed... including the hands?free driving bill and gun control legislation. and on sunday night... with just hours left in the session... lawmakers were given a nearly one thousand page omnibus spending budget and policy bill. with such little time... no action was taken on that on the legislation. representative s tina liebling and duane sauke don't expect the governor to call a special session.///