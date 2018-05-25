Speech to Text for Swimming safety ahead of memorial day weekend

this weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. but before you head out on a lake, kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with why you might want to beware of water temperatures before hitting the lake. good morning tyler and arielle, cold water isn't just uncomfrotabal e, it can also be dangerous. pam wackel is a mother of three, and says she mostly has her kids swim in pools for safety reasons. and we're learning, the lakes can be dangerously cold. right now ? south eastern minnesota lakes are at about 50 degrees. in northeast iowa, lakes temperatures are between 70 to 50s. pam says temperatures like these are one reason she always has her kids wear safety vests in lakes. because even our older kids, you just never know. with the temperature of the water it can definitely freak them out. and it gets them in an element that's not in a pool so we definitley look at everything. and pam isn't wrong. according to cold water safety dot org, cold temperatures like these can cause cold shock which can be hyperventilati on. anything below 40 degrees farhenheit is life threatening. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. just ahead... we take a deeper look into life jackets and how important it is to make sure they're put on correctly.