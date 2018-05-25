Speech to Text for Tree Town music festival preps underway

memorial day weekend is jam packed with events all across our area. we have the north iowa band festival in mason city, rochester's annual med? city marathon, along with tree town music festival in forest city. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster joins us live in the mason city newsroom../// good morning?? i'm here at bill's family foods in forest city where all week they're prepping for hundreds of people passing through their store ? all due to tree town music festival ? which is being set up just down the road./// renae hines will tell you she comes prepared. i go sunscreen and plenty of cash because you have to buy everything inside. but hines knows sometimes you just need to grab those last minute items?? not personally myself but other people have as far as something to eat in the campground i need ice, supplies. that's exactly what stores in forest city like bill's family foods are preparing for. from grilling supplies, ice, beverages, and of course food??they order in bulk when it comes to getting ready for this weekend. hines says being prepared is always best?? but make sure it's not stressing you out??too much. i think as far as when you're camping but other than that just go day by day, that's what i do anyways. we can only hope the weather holds up for everyone looking to enjoy this weekend's events. if i were you i'd be prepared where ever your headed with rain boots and panchos in the car. in past years?? workers at bill family foods says they've seen garbage bags fly off the shelves to become make? shift panchos. live in forest city??emily boster??k?i?m?t news three./// when it comes start to summer is going to cost you, if your plans include travel.