Local highlights (5/22)

pressure playing as the defending champions. - but at newman... pressure.... is really no big deal - they've won three state crowns in the last half decade. cl at newman baseball-vo-5 cl at newman baseball-vo-3 - tonight... newman starts the 2018 season at home against clear lake. - give nathan tofte a lot of credit for his work in the first time through the order...some high heat ends the second inning. - newman's caden kratz... matches him k for k.... in fact.. kratz has 11 punchouts in his complete game effort. - the story of the game is the bottom of the third inning...andrew morse gets newman on the board.. driving one into right center field. - and the knights keep it coming... jace leininger... finds the gap in right center field.... two runs score on the play. - newman scores 11 in the inning... the big blast... comes right here.. evan paulus.. with a grand slam. - knights start with a win... 11- zip in five innings. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball clear lake (1) newman 0 11 final/5 halloran at the derby-vo-3 halloran at the derby-vo-2 - lets head to sugar land texas... for a cool moment featuring former west fork warhawk spencer halloran. - halloran is now a senior at houston baptist... and he is taking part in the conference's home run derby. - spence hit 20 homers.. but and made it to the title round.. before finishing second. / - anytime austin and albert lea play each other.. throw those records out. - and when they play in the playoffs... my goodness... ramp things up about 64 notches. - tonight.. it's the tigers and packers in the opening round.. of section 1-3-a. al at austin 10-vo-gx-6 al at austin 10-vo-gx-4 - the packers do have a 6 run victory over albert lea a couple weeks ago. - great start for a-l... khira hacker... powers one... way up there.. and way out there... the juniors rbi double... gets the tigers on the board. - albert lea is still threatening... but hannah rasmussen... gets out of trouble.. all by her self. ground ball to the circle.. ends the frame. - bottom of the inning... jordyn mccormack... gets austin in business.. line shot up the middle... runners on 1st and 2nd. - mia fjelsta says... thats not a huge deal... big time strike out... two down. - both of austin's runners score on this play...kyra walters.. ground ball to the hole.. she beats the throw to first... pack go up by 1. spx fp 2 team score:mn hs softball section 1aaa albert lea tigers 5 logoaltigers.png austin pac ... - that's an important run.. because... austin... wins by one... 6 to 5 is the final. - the packers.. get northfield in the next round on thursday. / twins