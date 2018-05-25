Speech to Text for Child care shortage

joining us - i'm katie huinker. first tonight - we're taking an in-depth look at an issue plaguing several towns across the area. child care shortage-vobp-1 child care shortage-vobp-2 when it comes to child care... we've seen shortages in places like garner and mason city.... where high costs and few options have forced families to re-evaluate how their children spend their days. and according to the iowa women's foundation - the state lost 40 percent of its child care providers over the past five years. in minnesota - the legislature did advance a bill this past session to ease restrictions on child care providers in hopes of bringing more to the state in the studio kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan attended a meeting tonight with senator tina smith's team to get community feedback on the issues they're facing. child care shortage-lintro-2 katie these shortages are being seen all across the state which is why senator smith is taking action through her child access and affordability tour.xxx child care shortage-pkg-1 child care shortage-pkg-6 "far too often minnesota families don't have access to affordable high quality childcare and early learning." lowerthird2line:addressing the child care gap austin, mn it's an issue u-s senator tina smith is working to fix. she and her team are touring the state talking with parents and community members about the struggles they face when it comes to finding childcare. tonight they are in austin. child care shortage-pkg-3 "to learn what the challenges are on the childcare shortage and accessibility and affordability in the state of minnesota." child care shortage-pkg-9 the lack of child care options is something stewartville mother erinn mueller knows all too well. child care shortage-pkg-4 "infant care was a really big challenge and a concern that was on our mind. when we called around to several different providers both in home and some of the centers, the availibility for an infant...there was a really long waiting list." child care shortage-pkg-10 and she's not the only mother with that struggle. "families are doing their family planning around an opening." some couples actually call daycares to see what the waiting list is like before they plan for a child... and this isn't just a problem for families but for cities as well. "that's also an economic development issue as well so communities are struggling to bring in new families because if theres not affordable childcare or access to any that's really hard for families to make that move." and erinn wouldn't blame them. saying it turns what should be an exciting time to a stressful one. "you're just learning and trying to figure out all of these different things and daycare being one of those things that you don't necessarily think about as being a challenge." so tonights discussion between mothers and childcare providers will be used to make changes "trying to look at solutions initiatives of each community and hopefully take those back to dc and find some legislation." child care shortage-ltag-2 senator smith is working on a bill called the child care for working families act that would ensure that no family under 150 percent of state median income would pay more than 7 percent of their income on child care. live in the rochester studio brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke. that bill would also support universal access to preschool programs across the state. / class