Speech to Text for Couple dies on fishing trip

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

minnesota couple is dead after a fishing accident in iceland. iceland deaths reax-vo-1 iceland deaths reax-vo-2 brian schumacher and janet veit were avid fly fishers and planned a trip thousand miles from home to do just that. it happened sunday...schuma cher fell into moving water and veit went to save him...but both were swept away. we spoke to family and friends who gave us these pictures of the couple. melvin hayner was a friend of theirs...and he says losing the couple is a tragedy because they touched so many lives. xxx iceland deaths reax-sot-1 everyone that knew them loved them and they were so vibrant caring and thoughtful and you just cant believe how tragic it is. the families don''t have any funeral plans yet... as they're still waiting for the bodies to be shipped back to minnesota.