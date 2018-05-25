Speech to Text for Proposed marijuana resolution

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local group of teenagers want their town to be proactive when it comes to marijuana use. tonight they are having their proposal heard by the city council. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is getting a chance to look at the drafted resolution and has the story. xxx on the scene marijuana dispensing-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:proposed marijuana resolution garner, ia natural sound the g-h-v teen council is working to restrict marijuana use in garner. nat or quick sot tyler kumsher and the council have been to the iowa capitol to talk with lawmakers...to night they presented their resolution to the city council. marijuana dispensing-llpkg-3 the thc levels have skyrocketed it's been genetically modified to no longer be the drugs that used to be and so that's something that really surprised me marijuana dispensing-llpkg-7 the draft resolution looks to keep despensaries and growing operations out of their town by completely eliminating the sale and purchase of the drug as well as public use. natural sound as drafted - the restrictions get more complicated if the state prohibits the banning of the marijuana facilities to certain zones like they have done with fireworks. we want to have a plan set in place and what it will look like in garner so you'll have hopefully have some restrictions in garner to be able to like zone dispensaries mayor kenton mick says this discussion isn't new, it started in 2014, but with iowa's first medical marijuana facility being constructed and medical marijuana ready to distribute by december first, the city wants to stay ahead of the curve. marijuana dispensing-llpkg-4 often times things happen so quickly then it's too late to make any corrections that might feel is necessary at a local level marijuana dispensing-llpkg-8 the council did not take action on the draft at tuesday night's meeting, but those who put the work in to write the resolution say they want to see it put in place as soon as possible. that way as a town of garner we kind of have some rules and regualtions and kind of a pre plan of action so we know what to do if the the state when the state legalizes it. those with the coalition say they have given a draft of the resolution to britt city leaders and plan to start that conversation in the near future, in garner brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. the garner city council did vote to send the draft to the city's attorney-- they hope to take action on the item within the next two meetings. / it's one of the biggest weekends of