Clear

Class size concerns

Community members in Forest City are expressing their concerns.

Posted: Tue May 22 20:42:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 22 20:42:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Class size concerns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

room for children doesn't end at daycare. some community members in forest city are expressing their concerns about overcrowding in two of their school's classrooms. class size issues-vo-1 lowerthird2line:addressing class size concerns forest city, ia superintendent darwin lehmann says 2 retired teachers brought up the issue during last week's board meeting. it's something that concerns linda severson - who's kids went to forest city growing up and has family members teaching in iowa. she would prefer smaller class sizes so children can receive individual attention but understands because of the lack of funding, the district's options are limited. xxx class size issues-sot-1 class size issues-sot-2 "i feel that the way to get classes smaller is to get more money into education. i don't know if they could do much about it without more funding. if we're gonna get more funding, we're gonna have to head to the polls." / the superintendent says around 23 students are expected to enroll in each grade section for next year - which is about average for the school. but if the enrollment increases beyond that - there is a plan in place for more flexible seating options and adding additional class sections. / tonight - the rochester public school board held a study session to walk through a proposed budget guide. nx fp multi line:school board study session rochester, mn $845,000 spending reduction district-wide fifth
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events