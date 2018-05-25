Speech to Text for Class size concerns

room for children doesn't end at daycare. some community members in forest city are expressing their concerns about overcrowding in two of their school's classrooms. class size issues-vo-1 lowerthird2line:addressing class size concerns forest city, ia superintendent darwin lehmann says 2 retired teachers brought up the issue during last week's board meeting. it's something that concerns linda severson - who's kids went to forest city growing up and has family members teaching in iowa. she would prefer smaller class sizes so children can receive individual attention but understands because of the lack of funding, the district's options are limited. xxx class size issues-sot-1 class size issues-sot-2 "i feel that the way to get classes smaller is to get more money into education. i don't know if they could do much about it without more funding. if we're gonna get more funding, we're gonna have to head to the polls." / the superintendent says around 23 students are expected to enroll in each grade section for next year - which is about average for the school. but if the enrollment increases beyond that - there is a plan in place for more flexible seating options and adding additional class sections. / tonight - the rochester public school board held a study session to walk through a proposed budget guide. nx fp multi line:school board study session rochester, mn $845,000 spending reduction district-wide fifth