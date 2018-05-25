Speech to Text for Protecting Your Livelihood

is being accused of stealing about a hundred and fifty pigs from christensen farms. protect livestock-stnger-5 officials say robert morales was caught in november of 20- 17 with about 50 pigs inside a snowmobile trailer. he's now facing 1st degree theft charges. it's a case that has one local farmer advising people to take precautions - especially during this busy time of year. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in cerro gordo county with the details - alex?xxx protect livestock-lintro-2 katie - farmers are still planting and making sure everything is in the ground on time before the june 1st deadline...like in this field behind me. and the last thing people would want to deal with is a robbery - which can cost thousands. one farmer i spoke with has a strong security system to protect what's his.xxx protect livestock-lpkg-1 protect livestock-lmpkg-4 craig benjegerdes is both a crop and livestock farmer near manly. several years ago - farmsteads near him were broken into - with thieves making off with gasoline and tools. since that time - he's put in place a strong security system around his property...and advises others to do the same. protect livestock-lmpkg-3 "another thing you can do is put a gate across the driveway, you can lock your hog house doors, put placards up saying security clearance here. have good lighting at night, so anything that would detour somebody from getting what you think is valuable is good." / protect livestock-ltag-2 i reached out to the christensen farms employee who alerted authorities about the robbery as well as the company...but have declined our request for comment. live in cerro gordo county - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. /