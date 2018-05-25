Speech to Text for Students Picking Up Cigarette Butts

according to the centers for disease control and prevention - nearly 20 percent of adults here in the midwest smoke cigarettes - and as rochester students are learning...many smokers don't properly dispose of their cigarette butts. butt kickers-vo-1 lowerthird2line:students picking up cigarette butts rochester, mn so far a group of john adams middle school students have collected more than 25- thousand cigarette butts from downtown rochester. these three students are on a mission to kick cigarette butts. student alyssa rodriguez says the littering needs to stop. xxx butt kickers-sot-1 lowerthird2line:alyssa rodriguez student, john adams people might think that throwing one on the ground is nothing but then it all builds up and the rochester downtown alliance and the cities park department say they will donate 5-cents for every cigarette butt. so far they've raised more than one- thousand dollars for john adams science lab. / lifestyle