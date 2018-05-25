Speech to Text for Addressing Overcrowding in Classrooms

overlooked in a large class...which is why forest city school officials met to address class sizes at the elementary school last night. lowerthird2line:addressing class size concerns forest city, ia superintendent darwin lehmann says two retired teachers mentioned overcrowding in the first and second grade classrooms. lehmann says the district can't afford to hire more teachers to alleviate the situation. linda severson is a life-long forest city resident who had an average of 25 students in her class as well as her children's classes. she says she sees the benefit of smaller class sizes. xxx class size-sot-1 lowerthird2line:linda severson forest city, ia "especially in the smaller grades, a smaller class size would probably be better. i understand those concerns. i also understand that mr. lehmann and other board members hands are probably tied as far as spending money on staff members right now because of the budget." superintendent lehmann says the district has a contingency plan in place where 1st and 2nd grade rooms will have flexible seating options that allow more space...and developing a "what if" class list in the event of needing to add a 4th section to 1st grade. / tree town-vo-1