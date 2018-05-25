Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (5-22-18)

we finally saw temperatures rise back into the 70's for today after a cooler couple of days. this warmth will lead to the next storm system that we are tracking which will look to bring another round of showers and thunderstorms back to north iowa and southern minnesota. this will arrive after midnight west of i-35 and then spread east overnight and throughout wednesday morning. plan on bringing an umbrella to work and school for wednesday morning. the rain will be done after the noon hour on wednesday giving way to some clearing by the afternoon. highs will be in the upper 70's to near 80. thursday will bring partly cloudy skies and a temporary break from the showers and thunderstorms. while an isolated storm can't be ruled out on thursday, our next best chance will move in friday evening. the severe threat remains rather low the next few days, but any severe potential would be for hail. the actual three day weekend is looking nice, hot, and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80's. tonight: clouds increasing/showers and storms arriving. lows: upper 50's to lower 60's. winds: southeast at 4 to 8 mph. wednesday: scattered showers/storm