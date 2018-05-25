Speech to Text for Fountain Lake to finally be dredged

project that's been 15 years in the making... the dredging of fountain lake in albert lea. dredging fountain lake-vo-1 lowerthird2line:dredging of fountain lake albert lea, mn dredging is when you clean out the bed of an area of water by scooping out mud... weeds and rubbish. we found jerry krause fishing today at fountain lake. he says he's not a fan of dredging... and thinks the d-n-r needs to be more involved when it comes to water quality.xxx dredging fountain lake-sot-1 dredging fountain lake-sot-2 i think dregding's a waste of money. i just, i don't know, i don't really agree with it. i think it's just too much money being wasted and most lakes just don't need it. coming up on kimt news 3 at ten... hear what albert lea residents have to say about the long-awaited project. /