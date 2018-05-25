Speech to Text for Spring to be the worst for gnats in 22 years

annoying-stngr-2 gnats...the tiny little flying bugs aren't dangerous - but can leave an itchy - painful bite. and according to the metropolitan mosquito control district - this is the worst spring gnat season in 22 years. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is live in rochester to tell us more about the gnat problem - annalise?xxx gnats are annoying-lintro-2 gnats love humidity and moisture - and they lay their eggs over water or on wet soil. gnats are annoying-lintro-4 that's why i'm here at silver lake park - a perfect habitat for gnats. however - people i talked to in rochester say they haven't been noticing gnats at all.xxx gnats are annoying-pkg-1 gnats are annoying-pkg-4 bob walker walks the trails at silver lake park almost every day - but he says he hasn't noticed any gnats at all. gnats are annoying-pkg-2 ive lived here two years and i havent noticed anything. i thought it was rather nice gnats are annoying-pkg-5 this is what gnat bites can look like. courtney depoppe tells me she was surprised when she saw pictures of bad bites on facebook - as she hasn't noticed any bites on her kids so far this spring. gnats are annoying-pkg-3 i mean i was shocked when i saw the pictures on facebook because we haven't seen them at all this year gnats are annoying-pkg-6 walker doesn't take any precautions against bugs during his walks. i don't spray with any like mosquitos i havent even noticed mosquitos up here depoppe has three kids - who she says always wear hats while outside - which can help protect their heads and necks from gnat bites - but other than that - her family isn't too worried about the bugs. i mean they're annoying kind of pests but other than that no reason to not be outside if you ask me / gnats are annoying-ltag-2 gnats do not carry any diseases - so their bites are not dangerous to your health. however - if you do get bitten - avoid scratching the bites as it could lead to infection. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at ten... we'll tell you how you can keep gnats out of your yard. / it's a