Speech to Text for SEIU workers and Mayo Clinic agree on contract

contract agreement that's been years in the making. mayo clinic and members of SEIU healthcare minnesota who work at mayo clinic health system in albert lea have come to a compromise.

It's a scene back from december of 2017 where workers picketed in the cold - fighting for their contracts. And today they are feeling a sense of relief - after coming to an agreement with mayo clinic.

"A happy employee makes a happy environment and anybody up there that's working, we're all for the patient, we're all trying to do the best we can to help the patients make a nice stay at the hospital."

Dave Larson has worked in utilities at the hospital for just over 10 years and is a part of the negotiations for SEIU healthcare minnesota. The agreement comes after SEIU members voted to have a second strike in late april.

"A lot of members were really leery after that first strike to have a strike, but we all came together really tight and it made all of us more unified."

Dr. Mark Ciota is the CEO of mayo clinic health system in albert lea and austin. He says he's thankful it didn't have to come to that and calls this agreement a true compromise.

"Nobody gets exactly what they want, but we both have an agreement that we feel let's both parties move forward to provide the care that we need to provide."

Larson says there's a sense of pride for what they were able to accomplish.

"Sometimes you gotta do that. You have to stand up for your beliefs and we didn't want to cave because you know mayo is the best facility, medical-wise in the world and we're all proud to work for mayo, but sometimes they need to realize too that we are patients, we are employees."

One of the compromises is that SEIU needs to provide the national labor relations board with written notice to withdraw their unfair labor practice charges. Once the charges are dismissed - the contracts will be official. Mayo expects that to happen within the next few days.