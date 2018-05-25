Speech to Text for Local Lawmakers react to session

leg follow-vo-2 hours after the minnesota legislative session officially ended...we're hearing from local lawmakers. mn leg follow-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:file mn legislative session ends kimt news 3 there's a lot of bills that didn't make it through this year...including gun control proposals and a bill that would make it illegal to talk on your phone while driving...unless you use a hands-free device. there's also a lot of unfinished business...includ ing a bill that would put minnesota's tax code in-line with the federal overhaul. but governor mark dayton says he won't call a special session.xxx mn leg follow-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mn rep. tina liebling (dfl) rochester i am kind of taking him at his word that there will not be a special session this year governor dayton has up to two weeks to decide if he will veto or sign legislation that lawmakers passed. /