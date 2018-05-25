Clear

Maddie Poppe wins!

Posted: Tue May 22 10:45:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 22 10:45:00 PDT 2018
month./// and she did it. north iowa's very own maddie poppe is crowned winner of a national singing competition. this is video of the newest american idol performing one year ago at the north iowa events center in mason city. the clarkesville native beat out two other contestants in monday night's finale. turns out her and runner?up and country singer caleb hutchinson announced the two are dating. poppe's called the experience incredible. congratualtio ns maddie!///
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
