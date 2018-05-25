Speech to Text for Maddie Poppe wins!

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

month./// and she did it. north iowa's very own maddie poppe is crowned winner of a national singing competition. this is video of the newest american idol performing one year ago at the north iowa events center in mason city. the clarkesville native beat out two other contestants in monday night's finale. turns out her and runner?up and country singer caleb hutchinson announced the two are dating. poppe's called the experience incredible. congratualtio ns maddie!///