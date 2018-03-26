Speech to Text for Moving to Bigger Cities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

leaving small towns for big city living. it's a trend sweeping the nation - including in southern minnesota..acco rding to the latest u-s census. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live now with the details - jeremiah? xxx mn pop-lintro-2 katie - the us census reports the population of rochester grew more than 7-percent from 2010-2017. the census reveals - larger cities like this one as well as the twin cities are drawing more people from smaller communities. today i spoke with a number of people - including the manager of "two men and a truck" about why they think more people are opting to make that move. xxx mn pop-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:population growth in major cities rochester, mn kelsey miller is a student at winona state university in rochester. she moved to rochester to attend nursing school. mn pop-lpkg-2 i think there is a lot of opportunity here where a lot of small towns might not have that mn pop-lpkg-6 and that's why many people are moving to larger cities. the u.s. census latest estimate shows metro areas like the twin cities and rochester continue to grow while rural communities are losing residents. nat: josh: great for a moving company. absoulty josh hutchins is the assistant general manager at the moving company "two men and a truck". lowerthird2line:josh hutchins assistant general manager, two men and a truck we had tremendous growth since we opened in 2014 because of all the people moving into the city here at rochester and the rest of the country mn pop-lpkg-7 miller says rural towns don't have the jobs to keep people around. but miller says she wants to get the experience from big cities then move closer home. i want to stay here for about two years just get a base experience at mayo then i want to move. now take a look at this... mn pop-lvotag-1 mn pop-lvotag-2 the census also reports that within 7-years counties made of up smaller towns like kittson, koochiching and lake of the woods each lost more than 5 percent of their populations. and in some counties - the number of deaths outnumbered births. live in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. and in iowa the trend is much the same...accordin g to the us census bureau - more than half of iowans live in 10 of the 99 counties. all of those considered metro areas. live weather tease