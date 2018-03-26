Speech to Text for Recovering from Winter Storm

some residents are still digging out from this weekend's storm...but one company in hancock county is dealing with something much worse. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in the newsroom to tell us how a roof collapse is impacting business. alex?xxx collapsed roof-nrintro-2 katie - i've been driving across north iowa today to see what's left of last weekend's storm. some plows and shovels are still being used to clear walking paths and free vehicles...while in kanawha...a roof collapsed on the stellar manufacturing facility...haultin g production today and into the future. xxx collapsed roof-nrpkg-1 lowerthird2line:recovering from winter storm kimt news 3 nat of shoveling 3 days later - there is still plenty of digging out to do... nat after more than a foot of snow fell on parts of our area. charles city resident phillip harris came over to mason city this morning to plow his friend's driveway. while he uses a blower to clear most of it to the sidewalk... it'll plug the shoot up. he has to use a shovel to get down to the street... collapsed roof-nrpkg-6 "all it does is packs right in there in front of the snowblower, in front of the rotor, and it won't do anything." collapsed roof-nrpkg-8 and he has to use a flat sand shovel rather than a snow shovel. "they're good for fluffy snow, or scraping up there on the small bit to get down to concrete, but this heavy stuff is hard on your back. because when you bite into them, there's a lot of weight there." meanwhile in kanawha...the heavy amount of snow caused part of the roof at stellar manufacturing to cave in overnight sunday. no one was inside at the time. mary scherr...who lives just outside of town...is surprised that this snow could cause something like a roof to collapse. collapsed roof-nrpkg-3 "...a lot at one time. and then...that's a lot of weight on a building i guess, on a roof." / collapsed roof-nrtag-2 now i did speak with those at the stellar facility in garner who tell me that all employees are to report at the kanawha fire station tomorrow morning for instructions. the company will provide free shuttle services to garner for those who request it. live in the newsroom...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / thank you alex. there is currently no word on damage estimates...thou gh contractors are on site to stabilize the facility...and will add temporary walls. some production is expected to resume as soon as next week in kanawha. / it's just 2 days after students