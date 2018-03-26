Speech to Text for Students vow to keep working toward gun control

in the wake of the shooting at a high schoool in parkland - florida last month... students across the u-s headed to the nation's capitol to protest gun violence and call for laws to change. marches were also planned in area communities... including in rochester. students continue to fight for gun reform rochester, mn we caught up with two students there after the march. emily kullot and mallory studer are high school students. they say more work needs to be done and they will continue to fight for gun control for as long as it takes. they say the parkland shooting survivors inspired them to pay attention to laws that are being written. emily kullot & mallory studer rochester, mn there are so many people that are involved that it'll be hard to not notice all these voice ya know. today senators from the minnesota d-f-l party unveiled legislation that would address school safety and gun safety measures. one of the proposals would increase the age to buy semi-automatic weapons to the 21.