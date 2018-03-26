Speech to Text for Blooming Prairie death investigation

tonight... just a matter of minutes ago... we learned the name of a man who authorities say was found dead over the weekend in rural dodge county. the dodge county sheriff's office says 54- year-old david riess died from multiple gunshot wounds. and authorities continue to look for a person of interest in the case... reiss's wife lois. a press release says she is considered armed and potentially dangerous... kimt news three's calyn thompson was in blooming prairie today... she joins us now live from our rochester studio... calyn... what did you find out?xxx blooming prairie murder folo-lintro-2 amy - there was a dodge county sheriff's office patrol car guarding the prairie wax worm farm location today. it's located on highway 218 just outside of blooming prairie... and that's where they say a suspicous death took pace over the weekend. the only information authorities are giving us is in this press release... but it sounds like we're not the only ones looking for more answers.xxx blooming prairie murder folo-pkg-1 blooming prairie murder folo-pkg-2 the nearly two-thousand people in blooming prairie are trying to piece together what happened just outside of town at the prairie wax worm farm over the weekend. blooming prairie murder folo-pkg-3 all's i've heard is what's on facebook so far. blooming prairie murder folo-pkg-4 those are the hands of one local businesss owner who didn't want to be identified. she tells me... 56-year-old lois riess is someone she's seen before. authorities are looking for this lois riess. is that a familiar name to you? yes. authorities say riess may have information for what they're calling a 'suspicious' death in rural dodge county. lowerthirdcourtesy:saturday night authorities looking for lois riess blooming prairie, mn we know deputies were at the prairie wax worm farm saturday night. blooming prairie murder folo-pkg-5 i'm told riess lives where dodge county authorities are invesigating. just right outside of town. is it next to that prairie wax worm farms? yes. yup, the house is located on the same property. many versions of the story of what people think happened are going around town... but one thing is for certain. it's a situation affecting the entire community of blooming prairie. i had gone to bed saturday night thinking about what a wonderful community blooming prairie murder folo-pkg-7 this is because we had our blooming prairie education foundation auction... and then the next thing i know i hear this and it's just, yeah. it just seems unreal for our little community. / blooming prairie murder folo-ltag-2 authorities aren't giving us updated information as they continue to look for riess... but they are asking for your help in locating her. they're also looking for a white 2005 cadillac escalade... with the minnesota license plate 8- 6-4-l-a-e. live in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. coming up on kimt news 3 at six... we hear why some community members say they don't feel like the situation means their town is unsafe... or that others need to be concerned for their own safety.