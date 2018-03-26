Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-26-18)

rain rain, go away! stop making it feel like such a monday! alright, i can't complain...rain is certainly better than snow, and a sign that temperatures are on the rise as we head into the rest of the spring season. we're not expecting much when it comes to the rainfall, but an umbrella will be necessary for the rest of the evening, so make sure you have one close by. overnight, temperatures will not fall under the freezing mark, which is why rain will remain the only precipitation type we see tonight. patch fog will also be possible, thanks to the increase in moisture. by tomorrow, clouds will begin to head out, making way for some wonderful temperatures in the 50s! live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. as we continue to clean up from the heavy snow on saturday, rainfall will be moving through for tonight. this will mainly stay as rain, but some less traveled roads and side roads could become slippery tonight. areas of fog will look to develop tonight and into tuesday morning before the clouds clear out through tuesday afternoon. highs on tuesday will reach the lower to mid 40's and then climb to the mid to upper 40's to even near 50 for wednesday in areas that didn't see much of anything for snowfall from over the weekend. a quiet week is expected as clouds return friday and then our next system pushes in on saturday. it will be a rain/snow mix and while some snow accumulations are possible, temperatures are expected to help keep a bulk of this as rainfall. cooler temperatures return by the weekend as highs only reach the mid to upper 30's. tonight: scattered showers early/areas of fog. lows: lower 30's. winds: east- southeast at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday: areas of fog early/decreasin g clouds. highs: lower to mid