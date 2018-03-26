Speech to Text for My Money Monday - Building a credit score

<tyler: it's monday which means we are going to be talking about money. today we have mark hettinger from first alliance credit union. and we are going to be talking about building credit and credit scores. what are some ways people can begin to build credit? mark: we actually get this question a lot. building a credit score is pretty easy. you need three things: one trade line, six months of payment history, and activity on that trade line in the last six months. tyler: what is a trade line? mark: a trade line is any credit account, like a vehicle loan or a credit card. these are the different accounts that show up on your credit report. tyler: what is the easiest way to build credit? mark: when building credit, we recommend applying for a credit card with a manageable limit. then to build your payment history, begin charging items that you know you can pay off monthly, like gas or groceries. make on?time payments, and ideally, pay off the balance each month for six or more months. before you know it you will probably have reasonable credit score. tyler: thank you mark. that is your my money monday report. for more information go to our website, kimt.com, and find