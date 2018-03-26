Speech to Text for Lawmakers paying attention to gun talk

reaction from the national march for our lives protests is still coming in this morning... and those who made their voices heard are continuing to make headlines. kimt news threes emily boster is seeing if local lawmakers are paying attention./// if you're one walking out of school or marching on the weekends like this past one to want gun laws changed area lawmakers are paying attention. i think it keeps the issue on people's minds so the opportunity we have to move forward we're looking at those trying to figure out the best way to do it. people have that opportunity to make a statement about how they feel and when they do that you notice what's happening on a different level. amanda ragan says when it comes to gun laws her focus is on making sure workplaces and schools are getting the proper training on how to handle an active shooter. when you do that you prepare people and you don't want to frighten students but you want to make sure you when you have that incident i feel being