Speech to Text for Don't call 911 for a pizza

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

listen to this??? nearly 20 people are physically abused by a partner in the u?s in a single minute. that's according to the national coalition against domestic violence. and when that abuse happens ? victims may call 9?1?1. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is seeing how important it is to not mask your emergency to those who are there to help.xxx ?nat? it's a situation those at cerro gordo county dispatch haven't dealt with yet??and hope not to. denise ? first of all we'd probably asking a lot more questions than what we need to. denise largent says she's never gotten a call from someone asking for a pepperoni pizza. this "situation" is trending on social media. it suggests you can call 9? 1?1 and pretend to order a pizza in an emergency when you can't talk and want to disguise who you're calling. denise ? at my age i'm not into the social media as much as the younger dispatchers here, they may know more about this. largent is pleading with callers to not believe the pizza theory. instead just text 9?1?1??they can text you back immediately. denise ? the only time i would suggest you text 9?1?1 if cerro gordo county sheriff kevin pals says he's not heard of this 911 and pizza delivery suggestion??? but says he's happy its now on his radar.///