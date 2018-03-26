Speech to Text for Army recruitment challenges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

military enlistment tends to decline when the u?s jobless rate improves. as you might imagine with the lowest unemployment rate in a decade ? army recruiting is getting harder. recruiters across the nation and in our area are ramping up recruiting efforts to meet the president's goal for a bigger military. we checked in with recruiters at the u?s army career center in rochester ? who tell us it has been difficult lately but they're focusing on education. especially considering new army research shows about 50 percent of youth know nothing about the military. xxx "that's another reason we're out at the high schools and the colleges around the area just to show them, "hey there's more than what you guys think we do." we have anything ranging from the usual infantrymen to pharmaceutial technicians." later this morning the u? s army will bring this army adventure trailer to century high school. it's a national asset that includes weapons simulators and thermal optic simulators. it will be there from 9am to 3pm. the trailer will also be making stops at r?c?t?c on tuesday and it's x:xx on your monday morning. still to come this morning...