Speech to Text for RNeighbors gives neighbor awards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

recognizing neighbors that are making a difference in the rochester community... neighbor awards-nat-1 thank you very much clapping neighbor awards-vo-2 that's the purpose of the r-neighbors "jack and jill forest fest" today. five citizens are being recognized for their volunteer work in making rochester a more livable community. 15-year0old maddie bach is the youngest winner. she's part of the slatterly park neighborhood association board and organizes community events at slatterly park. for maddie... putting on these events helps bring community members together - who otherwise wouldn't have the chance to interact.xxx neighbor awards-sot-1 neighbor awards-sot-2 putting these on gives neighborhood kids a chance to mingle with each other and meet new people and then the adults they get to make new friends which i get doesn't seem to happen much with adults. bach says she's excited to get the award but didn't expect it... she just likes to volunteer. / coming up