Speech to Text for Technovation in Rochester

12-week... worldwide program that has the goal of getting girls more involved in stem. girls in the rochester area are participating in the program... and creating an app that addresses a need in the community. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us about what they're learning... and how kimt news 3 is even helping.xxx technovation-llpkg-1 technovation-llpkg-2 participants came to lourdes high school to learn how to put together a video pitch for their app. technovation-llminipkg-10 the girls learned how to film, edit, and produce a video that will help explain what their app does. for avery, megan, and keely - that means explaining how their app - "just donate it" - helps people find places to donate different items. lowerthird2line:avery, megan, keely rochester, mn it'll make donating like more efficient for people so then more people will think to do it. lowerthird2line:technovation teaching girls how to create app rochester, mn number one is going to be confidence kimt news three's very own deedee stiepan also presented, teaching the girls how to present on camera. while being on-camera can be nerve- racking actually building the app is the hardest part. lowerthird2line:avery, megan, keely rochester, mn there's a lot to coding an app and creating an app, a lot more than you would think. technovation-llminipkg-11 but that doesn't stop the girls from wanting to pursue stem dreams when they grow up. lowerthird2line:avery, megan, keely rochester, mn something in the stem category...i want to be a lawyer,...i think something that has to do with technology or maybe coding. technovation-llpkg-3 in rochester, annalisa pardo kimt news three. the girls will head to minneapolis on may 12th to pitch their final products to judges at the state level. finalists for the technovation competition will then move on to the regional - and possibly the world-wide contests. /