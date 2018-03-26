Speech to Text for Snow not stopping local golfers in Rockford

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

top of iowa conference is supposed to have it's first golf meets of the season...but boys and girls are having trouble getting into the swing of things with snow putting a damper on practice...until now.xxx rockford golf 365-pkg-1 rockford golf 365-pkg-3 just a week ago the rockford golf teams were practicing outside at the buffalo run golf club in nora springs...but now this is what courses look like across north iowa... rockford golf 365-pkg-4 forcing avid golf lovers to find a different way to tee up this early spring.... nat rockford golf 365-pkg-2 not being able to be on the course and get the feel for the course is going to be difficult so its handy days when we don't have school come in here with some buddies and golf around for a couple of hourse just get the swing. rockford golf 365-pkg-5 and that's exactly what darci and jake mallo had in mind when creating rockford golf 365 this past december...givin g the people of rockford and surrounding areas a place to go when crazy north iowa weather may not permit rockford golf 365-pkg-6 sot "darci about coming up with the idea" rockford golf 365-pkg-7 while it may not be the same as being outside...the virtual game has it's perks too...being able to play on 63 different world famous courses sot "pros and cons of outside vs. inside" rockford golf 365-pkg-8 nathan lindsay, the owner of the buffalo run, says he hopes to have all the snow gone and the course back open in the next coming weeks but for now... rockford golf 365-pkg-10 people itching to get out their clubs will have to stick to the greens inside. sot "staying busy for a few more weeks" rockford golf 365-pkg-9 or you could just try this...but good luck finding your ball. wgc dell finals-vo-1