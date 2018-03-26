Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-25-2018)

Wintry mix on the way

Posted: Sun Mar 25 20:30:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-25-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

saw a good amount of melting today thanks to some sunshine but temperatures were cooler today thanks to that snow. highs in the snow pack were in the middle 30's but where snow was not present, highs got into the 40's. we are tracking our next system for tonight, isolated wintry mix will move through to the west, around i- 35. some minor ice accumulations will be present for the morning commute so watch for slick travel. wintry mix will turn to rain showers for monday with the chance for some thunder through north iowa. temperatures will warm to the upper 40's by wednesday with a quick blip of a wintry mix on wednesday night. another system will move through for saturday but may impact friday and sunday as well. much cooler weather moves in for the weekend and first part of next week. tonight: isolated wintry mix/minor ice accumulations. lows: upper 20's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. monday: mix to rain/some thunder possible. highs: upper 30's. winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph. monday night: rain tapers/mostly cloudy. lows: mid to upper 20's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. local golfers were pretty excited for courses
Mason City
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Another chance for a wintry mix arrives tonight.
