Speech to Text for Businesses deciding to open or close

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this snow is causing businesses across the area to make the decision of opening their doors - or staying closed. business open or close-vo-2 business open or close-vo-3 keegan rocha says he's not surprised the doors at wayne's ski and cycle are open today. that's because he and his fellow employees biked to work. they were already halfway there when their boss called to see what they thought. but not many businesses decided to take the risk including area banks... restaurants and stores. rocha says he's just trying to make the best of it.xxx business open or close-sot-3 business open or close-sot-2 keegan - pretty quite to be honest there's always stuff to be doing around the shop and we keep ourselves very busy so its nice to catch up on a few things. if you're planning to go out to eat or order food in tonight... it might be a good idea to call ahead to see if they're even open. /