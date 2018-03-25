Speech to Text for Plowing out of the snow

over a foot of snow in its path. snowfall totals are reaching 16 inches in some areas like clear lake... garner and rockford. mason city recorded 14 inches of accumulation. kimt news three's alex jirgens is seeing how people and snow plows are digging out. he joins us live now in mason city - alex what did you find out?xxx snow plows-lintro-2 calyn - the snow came down in full force today. i was out driving during the worse of it...near whiteout conditions actually. and during all of it...people were out plowing away what they could.xxx snow plows-llmpkg-1 snow plows-llmpkg-2 just as we thought when the weather would get warmer...old man winter is returning with a vengeance last night and into this morning. up to a foot in some places in north iowa... and with the moderate north- northwest winds...the piled snow made some drifts as high as 2 feet. so digging out of all of that can be challenging. javen and josten swann are using standard push snow plows to clear the front of the first baptist church...but they can sometimes be a pain. lowerthird2line:javen and josten swann mason city, ia "with this snow so heavy and so thick, i have to put my whole body weight into it." snow plows-mpkg-5 though jason grisam might have it a bit easier... as he's using a loader...it still isn't fun to clean up. snow plows-mpkg-4 "on the bottom, there's a layer of wet stuff. and it's not fun. you gotta get that out first, and then it just plows up and...mounds up." snow plows-mpkg-6 but there is something on else on their minds. "are you guys absolutely ready for this snow to be done with? absolutely! yeah... " "it's...it's enough. it's time to...time to go fishing." snow plows-ltag-2 now earlier today this parking lot was cleared...with that snow being put up in several piles...including this monster. but more snow came down...and now it just has to be plowed all over again...and this pile will grow even higher. live in mason city...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / thank you so much