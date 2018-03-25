Speech to Text for Reaction to record-breaking snowstorm

inches of snow aren't stopping people from clearing their driveways so they can leave their homes. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is seeing how neighbors and others are reacting to this record- breaking snow storm.xxx snow reaction-llpkg-1 snow reaction-llpkg-2 emily - i would say where i'm standing is a rare sight to see that means its a shoveled sidewalk. north iowa has been blanketed in inches of snow and those in the area are doing the best they can to shovel out. snow reaction-llpkg-7 - nat- jennifer anderson couldn't be happier her family is home to help shovel. snow reaction-llpkg-4 jennifer - it's quite the workout it's my wad for the day for all my crossfit people. snow reaction-llpkg-8 andreson says no matter how much she secretly hates the snow-- there's no surprise it's here. jennifer- whatever comes, comes its beautiful, it's a pain but its still beautiful. - nat- snow reaction-llpkg-5 rich- we did the same thing last year about this time we were doing the same thing. one of your reporters saw me snow blowing and stopped and had the same conversation. snow reaction-llpkg-9 rich patras just a couple houses down--is focusing on just getting all this snow--out of the way. rich - actually this is my neighbors snowblower mine broke this morning it was too heavy and ripped the gears out of it. while the consensus from adults may scream let's just plow all this white stuff to the side-- there's always others plain excited to see it. snow reaction-llpkg-6 hunter - it's awesome, we get to spend a lot of time outside. snow reaction-llpkg-3 emily - others i spoke to today say they were going to wait till tomorrow to clear out but decided that's not really an option. in mason city, emily boster, k-i-m-t news 3. / / this