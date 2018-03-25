Speech to Text for Dodge County Expo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gathering at triton high school today for a local tradition - the twentieth annual dodge county expo. dodge co expo-vo-1 dodge co expo-vo-2 the expo features a variety of local businesses... entertainment... crafters and other organizations. kasson resident sue kern and her son caleb attend the expo every year. at the expo - they enjoy seeing old friends and making new ones.xxx dodge co expo-sot-1 dodge co expo-sot-2 it brings the county or the communities together and like i said we see a lot of different people we don't normally see the free event kicked off at 8 a-m with a continental breakfast and concluded around 2 o'clock this afternoon. / coming up on kimt news 3...