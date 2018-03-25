Speech to Text for Rochester March for our Lives

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

americans are coming together across the nation today to march against gun violence. the "march for our lives" took place not in the streets of washington d- c... but all over the world - as there are over 800 marches in support - including one in our area. kimt news 3's annalise johnson takes us to the march in downtown rochester.xxx march for our lives-pkg-1 march for our lives-pkg-9 students - teachers - parents - and community members came together at 10 a-m to march from peace plaza to mayo park. the school shootings over the past years in america make rochester resident robyn walker fear for her own children - jordan and gabrielle. and that is why they march today. march for our lives-pkg-3 the parents that have lost their kids - i cannot fathom how that must feel - but to think about the fact that i could lose my kids - that is not okay. march for our lives-pkg-2 the walker sisters told me that they have felt unsafe in their schools. jordan told me that one day - a stranger was walking towards her classroom - and she was terrified. march for our lives-pkg-6 i shouldn't feel scared in my own math class. march for our lives-pkg-10 that fear is what drove century high school junior anjali goradia to organize the march - with the help of her friends. she was ecstatic to see how many people turned out for the march - despite the cold. march for our lives-pkg-8 its a testament to how much the community wants to see change as well and wants to see this movement grow. march for our lives-pkg-11 the march featured several guest speakers supporting the marchers - including mayor ardell brede and police chief roger peterson. we're counting on you. my grandkids are counting on you. carry that through. i'll walk with you. thank you. goradia tells me that as members of her generation begin to turn eighteen - this is only the beginning of their call for change. adults need to understand that we are the next generation of voters. like it or not - we have things to say that is not ok... cheering in rochester - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. thank you annalise. the march was organized entirely by students. at the end of the event... marchers had the opportunity to register to vote and write letters to lawmakers asking for action against gun violence. /