Speech to Text for Sledding Competition

sledding competition-sot-2 for sports fanatics the 12 plus inches of snow today is a blessing in disguise...a great excuse to hunker down and watch march madness all day long...but for the true die hards...they had to get out and experience some competition for themselves...let' s meet the line up for the biggest sporting event happening in north iowa today...the sledding showdown... sledding competition-sot-1 sledding competition-sot-3 im jude and im seven, im hudson and i'm seven, i'm autumn and im 7, something 6, jake and i'm four years old. i'm axel and i'm 7....i'm aden and i'm eight... some stiff competition today on the hill at east park...but who will be victorious??? sledding competition-natvo-1 on your marks get set go sledding competition-natvo-2 its neck and neck over on the left we might need a photo finish...but aden pulls off the victory!!! great job by all competitiors today...and being great sports. /