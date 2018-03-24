Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-24-2018)

weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-3 brandon wx the snowstorm was a historic one, dropping over a foot of snow for most north iowa. some totals on our facebook or twitter page. with the snow on the ground, i dropped temperatures a bit in the seven day forecast. it looks like we will stay below average through north iowa for the next few days. to the northeast, for rochester, where little to no snow fell, temperatures will be able to warm up a lot better. either way, the snow should be quick to melt with highs in the upper 30's and low 40's the next few days. we will at least see a bit of sunshine for sunday with clouds and the threat for a wintry mix returning tomorrow night. monday that mix turns to rain showers and will taper off tuesday morning. sunshine returns on wednesday when highs return to the mid to upper 40's. beyond that we have uncertain wintry mix and rain chances taking us into the weekend with highs in the 40's. tonight: decreasing clouds. lows: low to mid 20's. winds: east southeast at 8 to 14 mph. sunday: mostly sunny/increasin g pm clouds. highs: mid 30's to low 40's. winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph. sunday night: isolated wintry mix/mostly cloudy. lows: mid to upper 20's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. this massive amount of snow is putting a