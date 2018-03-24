Speech to Text for Local Sports (3/23)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

reasons why the bulls have won five straight division finals but maybe the biggest...is their home ice advantage....nor th iowa has never lost in the barn during the post season... ni bulls vs la crosse-vo-1 ni bulls vs la crosse-vo-3 the bulls are now two wins away from getting to the fraser cup tourney for the sixth straight year taking on la crosse.... - midway through the first jarod blackowiak enters the zone and drops it off to matt dahlseide for the the sweet backhander...bu lls up 1-zip - north iowa on the attack again this time it's connor clemons picking up the lose puck for the top shelfer but play was stopped before he found twine because of this - major fight for west fork's lucas mckinnon in center ice...he's ejected - offense is few and far between in the second - this period goes all to the freeze....here's their second goal of the period to take a 2-1 lead and north iowa could never recover ni bulls vs la crosse-vo-4 the bulls lose at home during the playoffs for the first time ever 3-2 and now must win on the road tomorrow to stay alive. / it's taken a couple postponments and some cold weather but the waldorf baseball team finally got their home debut yesterday...dro pping both their contest against presenation and valley city state waldorf baseball-vogx-1 waldorf baseball-vogx-4 today they get rematches...the first one is against the vikings... - warriors are down 8-nothing in the bottom of the fifth but they put on their rally caps...matt palmer with runners on singles to left center for the rbi that makes it 8-5! -jacob tedesco keeps it coming hitting one through the right side...two would score waldorf is within one - riley macdonald tries to tie it up with 2 on and 2 out but this nice catch out in center ends the 7 run 6 hit inning waldorf baseball-vogx-5 - defensively waldorf didn't give up another run...jacob lawson gets valley city to ground out here to end the 6th but they couldn't get the game tying run to lose 8-7. / waldorf baseball-vogx-6 they followed with another game against presenation...co uldn't get on the board in this one losing 3-zip. miguel sano-vbox-1