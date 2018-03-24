Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-23-18)

weather-main-4 weather-main-5 weather-main-3 winter storm warnings are in effect for the entire area with the exception of olmsted county who is under a winter weather advisory. rain will change into snow late tonight and continue throughout the overnight hours. snow will linger into saturday morning as well before it finally wraps up early saturday afternoon. temperatures will be in the mid 30's so this will be a wet and heavy snowfall. conditions will improve saturday night and into sunday with sunshine returning on sunday. next week the rainfall will return on monday and tuesday as temperatures rebound into the 40's. plan on a pretty quiet remainder of the week after the rain on monday and tuesday. tonight: snow showers/windy. lows: upper 20's to near 30. winds: east at 20 to 25 mph. saturday: snow continuing/wrap ping up early afternoon. highs: mid 30's. winds: east at 15 to 20 mph. saturday night: mostly cloudy. lows: mid 20's. winds: southeast at 6 to 12 mph. we track storms weather-live-2 the rain is approaching here in mason city, we have seen thunderstorms to our south and it's only a matter of time before the rain turns to snow for tonight. here is an hour by hour update of what we could see across north iowa, likely chances for snow through tonight, at times heavy with temperatures close to freezing, and winds are going to be an issue as well. we will continue to track the storm and will provide more updates coming up. live in mason city, meteorologist brandon libby, kimt news 3. weather-studio-2 such a complex storm we're tracking tyler, with no end to the march madness it seems! what i mean is just how much the dry air is having an effect on the precipitation bands as well as how much we can expect. the situation remains the same. areas in pink under a winter storm warning, areas in white, a winter weather advisory. the pink outlines where the heaviest swath of snow will fall, the further northeast you go, the much drier. in fact, this particular model is showing rochester, preston, dodge center, and even austin, staying mostly dry through the overnight. because of the complexity of this storm, i'm still calling for anywhere between a trace to 3 inches in the rochester area. in the meantime, we'll continue tracking this system while it plays roulette with our area. fish boosts