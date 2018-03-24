Speech to Text for Localized flooding

snow heading our way - those with the cerro gordo county emergency management agency are saying there could be another threat residents need to be aware of-- localized flooding. live k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live in mason city now to explain.xxx brian live-lintro-2 amy those with the cerro gordo county e-m-a say the biggest concern is how much snow we are getting and how fast it could be melting and those who on live on lower ground are the ones who could be at the most risk.xxx brian live-mpkg-1 brian live-mpkg-2 brian carlson is fixing a house he owns - and it sits near where the floods of 2008 happened in mason city. one of the reasons why those with the e-m-a say there could be some localized flooding in streets and basements is because the ground is not yet thawed. they say those who see a little bit of seepage in their basements might want to think about moving their belongings to higher ground. while carlson says he isn't too worried about the flooding he understands it is always a possibility. brian live-mpkg-3 mason city is kind of low any how so you know i think a lot of us are taking precaution for that type of thing i mean that would take a lot of rain for us to worry about a whole lot i assume cause the ground is fairly dry even though it is frozen, but who knows where it's going to go. now those with the e-m-a tell me we don't have to worry too much about the rivers because they are pretty low already-- they say it is mostly just some potential flooding in the basements and the streets. current conditions in mason city.... live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian-- those with the cerro gordo county emergency management agency just ask for people to take precautions. we'll have another round of updates from our stormteam in just a few minutes... wx prep story-vo-3 winter like weather brings out a lot of shoppers - who are getting prepared to hunker down while the storm passes. take a look. wx prep story-vo-1 lowerthird2line:picking up the essentials before winter storm mason city, ia people like john stevenson are grabbing water-- milk - eggs and whatever else they need for the weekend. stevenson says he forgot a number of important groceries when he was at the store yesterday such as orange juice and some meat - and says he needed to grab it today so he doesn't have to go out during the storm.xxx wx prep story-sot-1 wx prep story-sot-2 i don't want to get out if i don't have to and like i said stay off the roads and let the plows do their job and me stay home hunker down and enjoy the weekend or this weekend. stephenson says he knows the stores are usually pretty full before storms like this - but he doesn't want to have to go with out the important groceries in his house.