Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic Gives Grant to Jeremiah Program

the jeremiah program helps to pull single mother families out of poverty by assisting with housing - child care - education needs and more. those with the program say in olmsted county - nearly 40 percent of single mothers with children under 5 live in poverty while a little more than 1 percent of married couples do. the executive director for the rochester program campus says the grant money from mayo will help not only mothers - but their kids as well. jomarie morris executive director rochester s.e. minnesota jeremiah program campus "put them on the trajectory to a career path that will not only move them out of poverty but model for their children that going to work and being a productive citizen is the most important thing that you could be doing." the rochester campus will start offering services in the fall