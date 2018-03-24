Speech to Text for Stocking Up Before the Storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the spring snow storm...people are making sure they're prepared. storm prep-vo-1 storm prep-vo-3 look at how busy it is at hy- vee east in mason city. shoppers are stocking up on all the essentials as the snow moves toward our area.xxx storm prep-sot-1 storm prep-sot-3 i'm gonna head the warnings that kimt gave out about the storm and don't wanna think i wanna get out tomorrow. stay with kimt news three and kimt dot as we track this spring snow storm. / prison sentence-mug-3 a man accused of