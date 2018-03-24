Speech to Text for Firefighters Prepare for More Than Fires

know firefighters come to our rescue when something goes up in flames - but that's only one part of their job. kimt news 3's annalise johnson takes us to rochester fire department's station one to find out more about emergency medical services training the department went through today - annalise? xxx airway training-lintro-2 yes raquel - i spent part of my day here to see what kind of training the men and women of rochester's fire department are getting - and you might be surprised to know that what they learned today had little to do with fighting fires.xxx airway training-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:firefighters prepare for more than fires rochester, mn fire captain brett knapp tells me that if you see a fire truck headed down the road with its lights on - it's probably headed to a medical emergency - not a fire. lowerthird2line:brett knapp captain, rochester fire department a lot of times there's more of us than there are the paramedics in town that we get on scene first. airway training-lpkg-8 r-f-d's medical director doctor matt sztajnkrycer organizes the monthly e-m-s trainings to keep rochester fire fighters up to date on the latest information and procedures - and for good reason. airway training-lpkg-4 we need to be able to manage very sick patients appropriately and rapidly in order to save lives. airway training-lpkg-9 because fire fighters are often the first to the scene - they need to be prepared to take care of a variety of medical situations - that's why this training is so important. medical calls can be a little more chaotic - so it's important for us to - in a controlled setting - understand what's working best right now. doctor sztajnkrycer makes sure that rochester fire fighters are equipped with the most recent and relevant techniques - and he tells me some of what he taught today was published only within the past few weeks. in rochester - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. the rochester fire department has trainings like this on a monthly basis so that the fire fighters are regularly practicing life- saving skills. / automated calls