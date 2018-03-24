Speech to Text for Combating the Opioid Epidemic

o-w-i. / opioid abuse is a deadly issue impacting the entire country...includ ing our area. that's why a discussion about the epidemic is underway. kimt news three's brian tabick attended a public forum just a few hours ago. he joins us now live in the newsroom with more...brian?xxx opioid forum-lintro-2 raquel...many of those who attended the forum say iowa is not seeing opioid abuse as much as surrounding states. but they want to stay ahead of the epidemic.xxx opioid forum-lpkg-1 opioid forum-nrpkg-2 natural sound local law enforcement... prevention specialists from the department of public health..and substance abuse experts are learning how opioids are impacting our area. opioid forum-nrpkg-3 especially south east central iowa they are seeing a huge rise and opioid use not only with their adults but their youth as well so we usually it's coming across the state we want to watch that make sure we can keep ahead of it with our prevention opioid forum-nrpkg-5 karie terhark is part of the allies for substance abuse and prevention ni hancock county. she says they're not seeing a spike in opioid abuse...and she wants to keep it that way. we always want to be prepared for what's coming it's easier to try and prevent something then to be reactive the iowa harm and reduction coalition is hosting the event. they're looking is a new idea known as a needle exchange program where drug users can dispose of their used needles and get new ones. they say this camn prevent the spread of disease and have other positive impacts on drug users. lowerthird2line:daniel runde iowa harm reduction coalition we know from states that have needle exchange program is that when they exist people that use them are five times more likely to enter treatment and places that don't opioid forum-nrpkg-6 they would like to see more people capable of using the drug narcan...a medication that helps reverse opioid overdoses. most overs doses are done not surprisingly by the friends of drug users are fellow drug users and their families and so we need to try and get that medicine into the hands of as many people as we can the goal is to tailor these tactics to what will worst best in each community. for terhark...that means stayingahead of the opioid epidemic. when you hit are looking at a drug is being used by neil then also have hepatitis aids blood borne diseases that need to be looking out and stuff like coming at it from a different perspective in prevention / the effort to fight back against the opioid epidemic is also happening at a federal level. president trump unveiled his plan to tackle the problem earlier this week. in the newsroom brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. president trump's plan includes more access to treatment for addicts...and even the death penalty for some drug traffickers. the latest numbers show opioids killed more than 42- thousand americans in 20- 16. / ots:firefighter