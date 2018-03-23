Speech to Text for Billions of robocalls reported

something has to be done.xxx robo calls-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:billions of robocalls reported rochester, mn nat: phone ringning vo: office administrator belinda moe says she recieves about 10 robocalls a day. nat: it's a nuance and absolute nuance vo: moe says it's her job to never miss a call... but answering these calls takes valuable time out of her day. sot: robo calls-pkg-2 answering these calls constantly i'm going to take the time to block them and they change their number and are coming through anyway. so each call is double duty every time they call. robo calls-pkg-6 vo: alyssa christianson traveled to rochester from north dakota to visit her sister. she says receiving robocalls makes her concerned... because... lowerthird2line:alyssa christianson rochester, mn it's my personal contact information. i mean if i they have that what other information do they have vo: moe says she doesn't know what need to be done to fix it but hopes something happens soon. sot: someway to regulate this more and inflict punishment basically for those who violate that / robo calls-ltag-2 phone companies have launched new features to indicate "spam calls" but groups like the national consumer law center still think that isn't enough. the chariman of the federal communications commission says the agency is working with other federal offices to find a solution. reporting live in the rochester studio - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. robocalls are the number one complaint received by the government. more than 4 million people have called to complain since just last year. / medicaid