Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

National Puppy Day

A local woman is celebrating the day by adopting two dogs into her family.

Posted: Fri Mar 23 15:06:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Mar 23 15:06:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for National Puppy Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

celebrate our four-legged friends. today is national puppy day. puppy day-vo-1 lowerthird2line:national puppy day rochester, mn and what better way to spend the day...than adopting not one...but two dogs. that's what jennifer collazo is doing at paws and claws in rochester. she lives on a farm...and is excited to add two more pups to her family.xxx puppy day-sot-1 puppy day-sot-2 very excited. i guess i'm more excited for my dog than knowing my dog is going to have company. it's always a joy to see the animals. national- puppy-day-dot- com suggests celebrating the day by buying your dog a new toy...taking them on a walk or to the park...or volunteering at your local animal shelter. / weather:
Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Heavy snow returns across our area for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events