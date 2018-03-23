Speech to Text for National Puppy Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

celebrate our four-legged friends. today is national puppy day. puppy day-vo-1 lowerthird2line:national puppy day rochester, mn and what better way to spend the day...than adopting not one...but two dogs. that's what jennifer collazo is doing at paws and claws in rochester. she lives on a farm...and is excited to add two more pups to her family.xxx puppy day-sot-1 puppy day-sot-2 very excited. i guess i'm more excited for my dog than knowing my dog is going to have company. it's always a joy to see the animals. national- puppy-day-dot- com suggests celebrating the day by buying your dog a new toy...taking them on a walk or to the park...or volunteering at your local animal shelter. / weather: