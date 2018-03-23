Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 3-23-18

meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((clouds will be moving in for the rest of the morning. highs will be in the 40's this afternoon as precipitation moves in, it will be in the form of rain due to the warmer temperatures. the showers will transition into snow overnight by around 10pm to midnight. the snow will last through the night and taper off around 9 to noon saturday. accumulations will be worse for most of north iowa and only isolated parts of southern minnesota. mason city, charles city, albert lea and austin will be looking at a chance of half a foot of snow and above where rochester will look at mostly 1 to 3 inches. sunday will be mostly sunny with highs back in the upper 30's/near 40. rainfall will move in on monday as temperatures rise into the lower to mid 40's. temperatures in the 40's will stick around throughout next week as more snowfall melts throughout next week. today: afternoon showers/chang ing to snow late. highs: mid 40's. winds: east at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: snow showers/windy. lows: upper 20's to lower 30's. winds: east at 20 to 25 mph. saturday: morning snow/decreasi ng clouds. highs: upper thanks