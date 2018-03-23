Speech to Text for Free prom dresses

do you remember how much you spent on prom? a survey shows in the midwest?? teens are spending nearly six hundred dollars. leaving one student thankful for a group handing out dresses for free. rachel carpenter still can't believe it. the dress she picked out for this year's prom was given to her for free through the group north iowa gives back. the facebook group has been collecting dresses and handing them out the past month. for carpenter this gesture of kindness is making quite the impact. yeah i was happy how about your mom, yeah she loved it. the average cost of a dress according to yahoo's prom across america survey is two hundred and forty two in the midwest. north iowa gives back will be at mason city high school saturday from noon till four. more than 70 dresses will be there??first come first serve